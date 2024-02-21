GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress’ Samaragni Yatra to reach Alappuzha on February 23

The yatra to be given a reception at Thanneermukkom by Congress workers led by District Congress Committee president

February 21, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Samaragni, a Statewide yatra led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will enter Alappuzha district on Friday.

The yatra will be given a reception at Thanneermukkom by Congress workers led by District Congress Committee (DCC) president B. Babu Prasad at 2.30 p.m.

The first public meeting in connection with the yatra will be held at SDV school ground, Alappuzha, at 3.30 p.m. It will be inaugurated by All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Another public meeting will be held at Georgean ground at Mavelikara at 5.30 p.m. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the meeting.

The DCC president said that elaborate arrangements had been made for the yatra. Congress workers from the Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Kuttanad Assembly constituencies will attend the programme at SDV ground. The party members from Kayamkulam, Haripad, Mavelikara, and Chengannur will join the programme at Mavelikara.

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Satheesan will interact with people from different walks of life at Kalyani Auditorium in Alappuzha on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.