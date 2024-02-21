Congress Samaragni Yatra reaches Idukki

February 21, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - IDUKKI

The United Democratic Front (UDF) suspects that there is a deeper conspiracy in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

He was addressing media persons as part of Samaragni, a Statewide Yatra organised by the Congress, at Adimaly in Idukki on Wednesday. Mr. Satheesan said that the UDF and the Congress would support whatever legal action K.K. Rema, MLA, took.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that the State government had failed to solve the land issues in Idukki. The delay was owing to the presence of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders on the list of encroachers. “The CPI(M) leaders repeatedly promised the people that the land issues in Idukki will be resolved. However, the State government pleaders took different stands in courts on the issue,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Satheesan alleged that after the Opposition highlighted the shortage of essential goods in Supplyco stores, the government issued an order to ban the entry of media persons to shoot the visuals of the empty racks at the outlets. “The price hike of essential items in Supplyco will lead to a hike in prices of all commodities in the open market,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Mr. Satheesan further said that the State government failed to address the man-animal conflict issues in the State. “Around 7,000 families have not yet received compensation for the loss of life and agricultural damage caused by wild animal attacks. Nearly 30 lakh people live in the forest fringes,” he said.

A ‘Janakeeya Charcha Sadas’ (interactive session with people) was held at Adimaly during the Samaragni. According to leaders, many people attended the meeting and raised their complaints.

A tribesman, Gopalan, of Chikkanamkudy tribal colony in Mankulam Idukki, who killed a leopard in self-defence in September 2022, said that he was seriously injured in the attack by the animal, but was yet to receive compensation. He sought steps to get compensation and prevent wild animal attacks. Mr. Satheesan said that he would raise the issue before the government and take steps to provide compensation.

Ramayya, a farmer from Vattavada, near Munnar, said that the State government agency Horticorp had failed to provide payment for the cool-season vegetables procured from farmers in Vattavada for the past two years. He also said that lack of funds affected farming operations. Mr. Satheesan said that large-scale corruption was reported in Horticorp centres in the State. The Leader of the Opposition said he would raise the issue before the government and take steps to sanction the payment.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, District Congress Committee president C.P. Mathew, and District Congress Committee former President Ibrahimkutty Kallar attended the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.