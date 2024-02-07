Congress’ ‘Samaragni’ protest march to reach Kozhikode on February 11

February 07, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Public events will be held at Vadakara and Kozhikode beach on February 11 to host the ‘Samaragni’ protest march led by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan from February 9.

KPCC working president T. Siddique, MLA, told the media on Wednesday that the event at Vadakara would be held at 3 p.m. and the one at the beach at 5 p.m. Leaders of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC), members of the Congress Working Committee, and Congress Ministers and senior leaders from other States would attend the events.

Mr. Siddique said a ‘Janakeeya Charcha Sadas’ (Interactive session with the people) would be held at Hotel Malabar Palace in Kozhikode between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on February 12. “Unlike the Navakerala Sadas public outreach programme of the Left Democratic Front government, where only the rich and powerful were invited to an interactive programme with the Chief Minister, our session will showcase people from different walks of life, who are affected by the misrule of the government. They include family members of farmers who ended their lives and people who are being denied social security pension,” Mr. Siddique claimed.

The Congress leader said both the events would turn out to be platforms to express people’s anger against the Union and State governments. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal would open the protest march in Kasaragod on February 9. Public events have been planned at 30 places and interactive sessions at 14 places across the State as part of the protest programme, Mr. Siddique added.

KPCC general secretaries K. Jayanth and P.M. Niyas and district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar were present.

