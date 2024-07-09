GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress rides piggyback on regional parties, says Nadda

Addressing party leaders during the extended executive meeting of the State BJP in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, Mr. Nadda said the Congress could win only a couple of seats where the party was directly pitted against the saffron party.

Published - July 09, 2024 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress is riding piggyback on the regional parties in the country, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President J.P. Nadda.

Terming the Congress a parasite, Mr. Nadda said most of the seats it won in the just-concluded Parliament elections were with the help and support of regional parties.

“The strike rate of Congress is abysmal. The party cannot stand on its feet in the country without the support of crutches. They owe it to regional parties to keep their presence in the national arena,” said the BJP chief on his maiden visit to Kerala after the Lok Sabha polls.

On the other hand, there has been a targeted campaign against the BJP by its detractors, who claim that the party is a north Indian party, he said.

“No. Now we are an all-India party, which includes South India as well. The party has come into power in Andhra Pradesh, opened an account in Kerala, increased its presence in other States as well, and days are not too far away when we will have a good presence in Tamil Nadu as well,” said the BJP chief.

In Kerala, the party could gather 36% of the vote share in Thiruvananthapuram. It lost the Attingal seat by a slender margin of 16,000 votes. However, apart from six municipalities, the party took the lead in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur Corporations, he said.

Considering the performance of the party in Kerala, it is sure that lotus will bloom in the Statein the 2026 Assembly elections, he exuded confidence. Citing the instance of Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja, who campaigned for the Congress in Delhi even as his wife, Annie Raja, was pitted against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, he said ideological bankruptcy has gripped Congress and the communist parties like never before.

Both parties are now power hungry, and communists were also following in the footsteps of the Congress in promoting their sons, daughters, and in-laws, he said. The third consecutive win of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the country once again reiterates the wishes of the people who continue to look for stability and continuity, he added.

