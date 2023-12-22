Congress reluctant to criticise Centre as it shares BJP’s anti-Kerala sentiment: Pinarayi Vijayan

December 22, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Congress-led Opposition is loath to criticise the discrimination shown by the Union Government against the State as it shares the BJP’s anti-Kerala sentiment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

“We are seeing an Opposition that is reluctant to utter even half a word against the Centre. They are unwilling to displease the BJP,” Mr. Vijayan said, speaking at the Navakerala Sadas venues at Aruvikkara, Kattakada, Neyyattinkara and Parassala on the penultimate day of the public interaction campaign which began on November 18 in Kasaragod district.

The BJP is hostile towards Kerala because the State has a “secular mind” which cannot accept communalism. The Congress too adopts a similar, hostile attitude towards the State’s development, he alleged.

By rights, Kerala should not be facing a financial crunch given the growth rates recorded by the State over the past seven years, Mr. Vijayan said, blaming the state’s problems on the Union Government’s reluctance to release the state’s rightful share of central transfers.

He reiterated the LDF government stand that Kerala has been deprived of ₹1,07,500 crore in the State’s gross borrowing limit alone in the past seven years.

Kerala has recorded an 8% growth rate since 2016. During the same period, the state’s own revenue rose by 41%. Production increased from over ₹ 5 lakh crore in 2016 to over ₹ 10 lakh crore. Per capita income rose from Rs 1,48,000 to ₹ 2,28,000. “All this shows that, logically, we should not be facing a financial crunch. Our financial management is efficient. At the heart of the problem lies the fact that we have been deprived of our rightful share from the Central pool,” he said.

Over ₹ 5000 crore is due to the State as the central share component for the implementation of centrally-assisted schemes. Added to this is the dip in the Revenue Deficit Grant. The Centre’s stand is illegal and violates Constitutional and federal principles, he said.

“EMPHASIS ON ALTERNATIVE MODEL”

Speaking in Kattakada, Mr. Vijayan said the Kerala Government promotes an alternative model which places emphasis on people and welfare.

In all, 4802 representations were submitted at the Navakerala Sadas event at Aruvikkara, 2444 at Kattakada, 5379 at Neyyattinkara, and 5662 at Parassala.