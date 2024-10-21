Congress rejects Anvar’s demands

The Congress has rejected dissident LDF MLA P.V. Anvar’s pressure tactics for support in the November 13 byelections. Mr. Anvar had demanded that the Congress withdraw its candidate Ramya Haridas in Chelakkara Assembly constituency.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday (October 21,2024) that Mr. Anvar’s demand for Ms. Ramya’s withdrawal cannot be met. “There is no dialogue with such a demand from Mr. Anvar,” he said.

“We asked Mr. Anvar to withdraw his candidates in Palakkad and Chelakkara in order not to split the secular votes. But Mr. Anvar is asking the United Democratic Front (UDF) to withdraw its candidate in Chelakkara. We should avoid such jokes. Let Mr. Anvar withdraw if he feels so,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Even when the Congress leader said that they would not bend before the Nilambur MLA, he reiterated that the UDF had not closed its doors to Mr. Anvar. He said Mr. Anvar’s candidates would not affect the UDF prospects.

Mr. Satheesan also rejected Mr. Anvar’s demand to field Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil as an Independent candidate. Mr. Mamkootathil has been fielded as the UDF candidate.

“Mr. Anvar is not within our fold. He was with the LDF,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Within minutes after Mr. Satheesan’s comment, Mr. Anvar made an appeal through an Facebook post to vote for Democratic Movement of Kerala Independent candidate N.K. Sudheer in Chelakkara. The post sought votes for Mr. Sudheer in autorickshaw symbol to save the State from the clutches of a political nexus of the UDF, the LDF and the BJP.

