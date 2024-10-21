GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress rejects Anvar’s demands

Published - October 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has rejected dissident LDF MLA P.V. Anvar’s pressure tactics for support in the November 13 byelections. Mr. Anvar had demanded that the Congress withdraw its candidate Ramya Haridas in Chelakkara Assembly constituency.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan said here on Monday (October 21,2024) that Mr. Anvar’s demand for Ms. Ramya’s withdrawal cannot be met. “There is no dialogue with such a demand from Mr. Anvar,” he said.

“We asked Mr. Anvar to withdraw his candidates in Palakkad and Chelakkara in order not to split the secular votes. But Mr. Anvar is asking the United Democratic Front (UDF) to withdraw its candidate in Chelakkara. We should avoid such jokes. Let Mr. Anvar withdraw if he feels so,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Even when the Congress leader said that they would not bend before the Nilambur MLA, he reiterated that the UDF had not closed its doors to Mr. Anvar. He said Mr. Anvar’s candidates would not affect the UDF prospects.

Mr. Satheesan also rejected Mr. Anvar’s demand to field Youth Congress State president Rahul Mamkootathil as an Independent candidate. Mr. Mamkootathil has been fielded as the UDF candidate.

“Mr. Anvar is not within our fold. He was with the LDF,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Within minutes after Mr. Satheesan’s comment, Mr. Anvar made an appeal through an Facebook post to vote for Democratic Movement of Kerala Independent candidate N.K. Sudheer in Chelakkara. The post sought votes for Mr. Sudheer in autorickshaw symbol to save the State from the clutches of a political nexus of the UDF, the LDF and the BJP.

Ends

Published - October 21, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.