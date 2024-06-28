Congress races to exploit the “falling out” in Kannur CPI(M)

Former DYFI leader and CPI(M) Kannur district committee member Manu Thomas’s “disclosures” about party strongman P. Jayarajan and his son Jain Rajan’s “ruthless subversion” of the governing party for “criminal profiteering” have provided ammunition to the Congress to assail the government and also seize the moral high ground in the Assembly and outside.

The public “falling-out” in the CPI(M) in Kannur has arguably become a bother for the ruling party’s leadership and a perceived windfall for the Opposition at a time when the government is licking its wounds after a crippling electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress leadership has put out feelers to woo Mr. Thomas to its side. Mr. Thomas has demurred for now and expressed a desire to remain an outlier and a force for good in Left politics in Kannur.

Anxious political climate

The controversy has also spawned an anxious political climate in the Kannur district. The police intelligence has not reportedly ruled out the risk of internecine violence. Hence, law enforcement brought Mr. Thomas, his residence and business outlets under a security blanket.

Mr. Thomas also averred that he was receiving threats, including from CPI(M) adherents involved in political murders.

Mr. Thomas’s threat that he would reveal “incriminating insider” information about the 2012 murder of RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan and the killing of Shuhaib, a 28-year-old Congress worker, in 2018, has purportedly made the CPI(M) anxious, given the potential of such loaded accusations to wreak severe political damage, irrespective of their veracity.

Jayarajan’s reaction

Meanwhile, Mr. Jayarajan said he would sue Mr. Thomas for libel. In a FB post, he said Mr. Thomas had become a poster boy for the right-wing media after the latter denounced the party.

Mr. Jayarajan revealed that the CPI(M) had flagged a conflict of interest between Mr. Thomas’s responsibilities in the party’s Kannur district committee and the latter’s business operations. He said Mr. Thomas had shirked his political duties since, including Lok Sabha campaign work.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said his party would shield Mr. Thomas. He said the CPI(M)‘s “cult of violence and criminal profiteering” was a political time bomb that would decimate the ruling party from the inside. Mr. Sudhakaran claimed the CPI(M)‘s attempt to keep a lid on the brewing discontent in the party was faltering.