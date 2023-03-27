HamberMenu
Congress protest against Rahul’s disqualification turns violent in Kannur

March 27, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police removing Congress workers during the protest march by the party to the Head Post Office in Kannur on Monday.

Police removing Congress workers during the protest march by the party to the Head Post Office in Kannur on Monday. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

A protest march taken out by the Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Head Post Office here on Monday against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi turned violent.

DCC president Martin George and 16 other party workers sustained injuries when the police used force to disperse the protesters.

Youth Congress district secretary Rohit Kannan, who suffered injuries, was hospitalised. Two KAP personnel were also injured. Several activists, including Kannur Corporation councillor P.K. Ragesh, were arrested.

Meanwhile, the DCC called for protest demonstrations in all constituencies in the district against police action.

