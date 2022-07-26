Congress protest against ED’s move to quiz Sonia a second time

The party alleges a tacit understanding between the Centre and the State in the issue

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan inaugurates a dharna by the Congress in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday in protest against the ED repeatedly questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Both Prime Minister Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan are afraid of their political adversaries and it is fear that seems to lead their politics in the Centre and the State respectively, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said.

At the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used investigative agencies to thwart his political adversaries. In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seemed to have a morbid fear of Khadi, Mr. Satheesan said.

He was inaugurating the dharna organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee at Gandhi Park here on Tuesday in protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi for questioning for a second time.

He said that the ED was being abused by the Centre and that in Kerala, even in cases where clear evidence and affidavit given in court was available, the ED had chosen not to continue the investigation. This was a clear evidence of the silent “understanding” between the CPI(M) and the BJP, that if it was “Congress-free India” for the BJP, it was “successive government” for the CPI(M) in Kerala, Mr. Satheesan said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice president V.P. Sajeendran presided.

Former Leader of the Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hassan, T. Siddique, MLA, V.T Balram, and several Congress senior and frontline leaders participated in the dharna.