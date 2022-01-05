Congress prime rival in Kerala: Kanam

Thiruvananthapuram

‘Binoy Viswam’s statement is in national context’

The Congress remains the prime political rival of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran has said.

Speaking at a meet-the-press at the Press Club here on Tuesday, Mr. Rajendran said Binoy Viswam, MP, had said in a national context that there was no party to replace the Congress as a bulwark against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The political context in Kerala was starkly different. In 2004, the LDF had supported the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre. At the same time, it had fought the Congress in the Assembly election in Kerala.

Mr. Viswam’s statement had arguably caused some flutter in the LDF. CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishna had maintained that Mr. Viswam’s position could put the wind in Congress’ sails as the LDF and the United Democratic Front girded themselves up for the upcoming Assembly byelection in Thrikkakkara. It did not help the CPI that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhkaran had welcomed Mr. Viswam’s words.

Mr. Rajendran said there was no ground for any ambiguity. “In Kerala, it is always the LDF versus the UDF,” he said.

Asked about a possible electoral alliance with the Congress at the national level, Mr. Rajendran said, “CPI(M) and CPI party congresses are due. The central committees of the respective parties will discuss such matters.”

When asked if the CPI reckoned that Rahul Gandhi could lead the Congress effectively against the BJP at the national level, Mr. Kanam retorted, “Give me another name.”

Mr. Rajendran slammed UDF MPs for petitioning the Centre against backing the K-Rail (SilverLine) project in Kerala. Partisan politics had prompted the Congress to oppose the scheme blindly.

The government has moved to demarcate the alignment of the semi-high-speed railway line. A social and environmental impact study would follow. The administration would hold public hearings. It would adequately compensate citizens displaced by K-Rail. Mr. Rajendran rejected the Opposition’s demand to hold a referendum on K-Rail. The LDF has the mandate already. K-Rail has topped the LDF’s election manifesto, he said.