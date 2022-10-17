Congress presidential election concludes in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor, MP, casting his vote for the Congress President election, in which he is a candidate, at Indira Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

An estimated 95.6% of members of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) electoral college for the party's presidential poll cast their votes at the Indira Bhavan here on Monday.

KPCC office bearers said 287 out of the 310-strong KPCC general body had exercised their franchise. Congress’s Perumbavoor legislator, Eldose Kunnappillil, who is facing a rape charge, was among those who did not vote.

The polling commenced at 9 a.m. and concluded at 4 p.m. The Kerala Pradesh Returning Officer G. Parameswara and Assistant Returning Officer V.K. Arivazhagan monitored the election. They have despatched the sealed ballot boxes to the AICC headquarters for counting on October 19.

The elections brought the curtain down on a high-profile poll campaign by contestants Shashi Tharoor, MP, and 80-year-old party veteran from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress leaders waiting to cast their vote in the Congress presidential election at India Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

The election campaign, which spanned Pradesh Congress Committees in various States, was not without controversy. Mr. Tharoor had objected to KPCC leaders openly throwing their weight behind Mr. Kharge and obliquely suggesting the latter had the Gandhi family’s backing.

Mr. Tharoor was at pains to counter insinuations that he led an ivory tower existence far removed from the party’s rank and file.

After casting his vote, Mr. Tharoor said he did not enter the fray as an underdog. He had sizeable support from PCC members, and no individual contestant could aspire for an easy victory.

Mr. Tharoor said he represented change and not continuity. Congress required a decentralised organisational power structure to regain lost political ground. Congress’s top-down managerial philosophy and practice have to change. It should give more agency to rank-and-file workers. A rigid and monolithic organisational structure with power concentrated at the top would render Congress moribund and inflexible.

As if to stress the point, Mr. Tharoor had appointed three Congress block panchayat presidents as his polling agents. In contrast, Mr. Kharge’s camp had nominated two MPs and a former Minister as its agents.

The poll campaign has arguably enhanced Mr. Tharoor's national profile and catapulted him to the centre stage of Congress politics, irrespective of the election's outcome.