Congress plenary signals a generational shift in national leadership from Kerala

February 23, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Veteran leaders A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy are likely to step down from the Congress Working Committee, opening the door for the entry of new faces from Kerala into top All India Congress Committee positions

G Anand
G Anand

The Congress’s plenary session that commences in Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday will signal a generational shift in the party in Kerala.

Veteran leaders A.K. Antony and Oommen Chandy are likely to step down from the Congress Working Committee (CWC), opening the door for the entry of new faces from Kerala into top All India Congress Committee (AICC) positions.

The new national leadership from Kerala might ideally comprise an amalgam of senior leaders capable of helping the Congress turn the corner after being locked out of power for two successive terms in the State.

Hence, AICC leadership is acutely mindful that it avoids internal splits by roping in leaders from different social backgrounds to ensure the Congress tent looks expansive enough to accommodate various powerful interest groups.

The frontrunners for key AICC positions from Kerala include Ramesh Chennithala, MLA; former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran; KPCC working president Kodikunnil Suresh, MP; and Shashi Tharoor, MP. Nobody is ruling out a dark horse entry, either.

Some KPCC office-bearers had made no secret of opposing Mr. Tharoor, accusing him of one-upmanship and elitism.

Nevertheless, the AICC is conscious of his sizeable apolitical appeal and national stature following his failed but high-profile campaign for the Congress presidency.

The Congress also feels compelled to hone its messaging to connect with upwardly mobile youth and the middle-class, inadvertently giving politicians like Mr. Tharoor a chance to grab a seat at the AICC’s high table.

Rahul Gandhi’s Wayanad Parliament seat and the overwhelming response to Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala have pushed the State to the vanguard of the Congress’s national politics.

The Congress needed the party in Kerala to be more nimble and politically responsive, where it faces stiff competition from two formidable foes, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Bharatiya Janata Party.

It is aware that any complacency in organisational rejigs could trigger internal warring and the party’s election preparedness.

As many as 63 AICC delegates from Kerala are likely to attend the plenary session of which 47 possess voting rights.

CONNECT WITH US