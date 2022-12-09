Congress playing into IUML intentions and aiding government’s moves to promote nepotism: Surendran

December 09, 2022 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

Congress party has taken a U-turn and has conceded to the Indian Union Muslim League when it came to the Bill seeking to remove the Governor from the post of Chancellor of the Universities in the State, BJP State president K. Surendran has said.

The Congress party, which initially opposed the Bill, seemed to have surrendered its will to IUML, Mr. Surendran said. Even when it was very clear that the government wanted the Governor removed as Chancellor so that it could continue its corruption and nepotism, the Congress party, as the main Opposition, had chosen to go along with the government. Congress had once again proven that it was the IUML that actually called the shots in the UDF, Mr. Surendran said in his statement.

He said that right from the time of Shah Banu case in 1986, IUML had harboured much ill will against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. IUML had always stood for religious fundamentalism and misogyny and by conceding to the IUML, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan had in fact bowed to religious fundamentalism.

The government’s intention behind the said Bill was to aid backdoor appointments and the Congress was now actively aiding the government . The BJP, however, would fight the Bill which was illegal and went against the UGC norms, Mr. Surendran, said.

He said that the ruling front and the Opposition together were betraying the students pursuing higher studies in Kerala’s universities. The proposed Bill would turn Kerala’s universities, which were already orphaned, into CPI(M)’s party offices, he alleged.

Even after failing to convince every court of law in the country, including the Supreme Court, about its “good intentions”, the CPI(M) wanted to use its majority in the Assembly to push this Bill through, which would mean the end of autonomy for the State’s universities, Mr. Surendran said.