Congress plans massive roadshow

The Congress has planned a massive roadshow in connection with its president Rahul Gandhi filing nomination papers in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

As per available information, Mr. Gandhi is expected to reach Kozhikode late Wednesday evening. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with senior party leaders soon after his arrival. He is scheduled to file his nomination papers on Thursday. He is expected to fly to Kalpetta on a helicopter. The nitty-gritty of Mr. Gandhi’s tour programme will be finalised and approved by the Special Protection Group. The entire State leadership is expected to be present to receive Mr. Gandhi. However, only four persons would be allowed to accompany him to the office of the District Collector, who is also the District Election Officer.

Priyanka may come

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to accompany Mr. Gandhi to Wayanad.

The entire programme is being coordinated by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala. All India Congress Committee general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik are in the coordination team.

The entry of Mr. Gandhi into the fray in Wayanad has changed the tone and tenor of political language in the State and there are several indications that the electoral battle in the State, particularly Wayanad, will be marked more for its bitterness rather than meaningful political discourse.

The Left Democratic Front is already on the back foot following the adverse remarks made about Mr. Gandhi by CPI(M)’s mouthpiece Deshabhimani. Though senior Left leaders tried to limit the damage, they were soon confronted by another controversy over an alleged reference made by LDF convener A. Vijayaraghavan against Congress candidate in Alathur Remya Haridas. Mr. Vijayaraghavan refuted the allegations saying that his remarks were twisted by the media. However, Ms. Haridas submitted a complaint to the Alathur Deputy Superintendent of Police and said she did not expect such an act from leaders of a party that waxed eloquent on women’s security.