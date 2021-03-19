Congress pits C Raghunath against Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam

Kannur

19 March 2021 16:28 IST

The confusion regarding the UDF candidate in Dharmadam constituency is finally over, with Congress handing over the symbol to DCC secretary C Raghunath, on Friday.

Mr. Raghunath had filed his nomination on Thursday soon after Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working president K Sudhakaran had declined to contest in the constituency, despite the KPCC and the Congress high command requesting him to contest here.

However, there was uncertainty after KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran responded that he did not know what Mr. Raghunath had filed and that the party is yet to announce its candidate. However, Mr. Raghunath confirmed that the nomination papers were submitted after getting the nod from the party.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Raghunath had said that the KPCC had collected his details to allow the symbol and he was ready to withdraw his candidature if the party demanded it.