Congress ousts Mambaram Divakaran

KANNUR

28 November 2021 20:36 IST

On charge of breaching party discipline

Senior leader Mambaram Divakaran has been expelled from the Congress party.

The action is taken for violating party discipline. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary T.U. Radhakrishnan made the announcement.

Mr. Divakaran, who is the current president of the Thalassery Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital Society, is contesting against the official panel of the Congress, approved by the Kannur District Congress Committee. The party said this was a serious breach of discipline.

Advertising

Advertising

Differences with KPCC chief

Earlier, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Mr. Divakaran had come out in the open, criticising each other. Mr. Divakaran had expressed his dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership for making Mr. Sudhakaran the KPCC president.

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Divakaran had also clashed over the Brennan College controversy. On the issue, Mr. Divakaran had said that the KPCC president should show maturity.

Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement that he did not know whether Mr. Divakaran was in or outside the Congress had also become controversial.