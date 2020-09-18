Congress office burnt down at Malapattam

KANNUR

18 September 2020 00:08 IST

CPI(M) behind the incident, alleges party

Attacks on Congress offices and destruction of memorials continued unabated, with an unidentified gang vandalising and burning down the party office at Malapattanam in the early hours of Thursday.

The gang allegedly destroyed furniture, files, flags, banners, and photographs in the office. This is the second time that a Congress office has come under attack. Meanwhile, the party alleged that the CPI(M) had a role in the incident.

District Congress Committee president Satheesan Pacheni strongly condemned the alleged attack and said that the incident was proof that the CPI(M) had degenerated into a rogue group with no democratic thinking and political dignity.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that while the party opposed fascism in New Delhi, it favoured anti-democratic practices in rural areas. Mr. Pacheni said if the police failed to take action against the attackers, the Congress would resort to strong agitation.

CPI(M) denies charge

However, the CPI(M) local committee denied the allegation. In a press release, the party said Congress workers from outside had attacked the office. There is a larger conspiracy, and those behind the attack should be immediately arrested, it said.