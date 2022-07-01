Congress office attacked in Kuttanellur
Unidentified people attacked the Congress office at Kuttanellur (A. Madhavan Master Memorial Building), near Thrissur, on Thursday night. Boards and banners kept in front of the office in connection with a programme scheduled for Saturday were destroyed.
