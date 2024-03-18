ADVERTISEMENT

Congress not averse to poll alliance with BJP, says Binoy Viswom

March 18, 2024 11:06 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress will not hesitate to forge an electoral alliance with the BJP in Kerala as it did a few decades ago, said CPI State secretary Binoy Viswom.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, Mr. Viswom said the Congress in Kerala was blindly opposing the LDF and was not averse to entering into poll pacts with the BJP. The Election Commission of India shall consider restricting poll campaigns between 12 noon and 3 p.m. in Kerala considering the extreme climatic conditions of the State. A meeting of all the political parties shall be convened to discuss the issue, he added.

Mr. Viswom said the Commission shall also consider the complaint raised by a section of the voters regarding the polling day, which falls on Friday. He also called for steps to make the functioning of the Commission transparent.

