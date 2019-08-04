Kerala

Congress MPs from Kerala may boycott State’s representative in Delhi

K. Muraleedharan

K. Muraleedharan   | Photo Credit: S_MAHINSHA

Appointing CPI(M) MP A. Sampath is like ‘ridiculing those who emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha polls’, says K. Muraleedharan

Claiming that the appointment of former CPI(M) MP A. Sampath as the State’s special representative in New Delhi is like “ridiculing those who emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha poll”, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee campaign panel chief and Vadakara MP K. Muraleedharan has said that Congress MPs from Kerala may boycott meetings to be convened by him.

He told the media on Sunday that it was impossible to discuss Central allocation of funds in his presence. “It is unlikely that Mr. Sampath, who just lost the LS poll from Attingal, is more capable than us who won the election. We will discuss the future course of action after a meeting,” he said.

Mr. Muraleedharan claimed that the appointment also did not make economic sense at a time when the State was struggling to find resources for the reconstruction of flood-hit areas.

