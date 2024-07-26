Congress MP Shafi Parambil introduces private member’s resolution on regulating airfare

Congress MP Shafi Parambil on Friday moved a private member’s resolution in the Lok Sabha on appropriate measures to regulate airfare.

Mr. Parambil said most migrant workers in the Gulf region were unskilled or semi-skilled with limited income and the unscrupulous increase in airfare during vacation seasons dragged them into a huge debt trap.

The resolution came a day after Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu promised to conduct an inquiry into allegations of abrupt fare hikes when MPs tried to book tickets on Air Vistara, following complaints by MPs and a nudge by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“During the Question Hour on Thursday, this House, discussed the exorbitant prices and exploitation faced by our expatriates and how theyare being unfairly treated and being burdened,” Mr. Parambil said.

‘Genuineness conveyed’

“This House has debated the issue numerous times in the past too, but the Minister’s response yesterday conveyed a genuine intent of action,” he added.

The Congress MP informed that the rates to fly economy class from Kochi to Dubai were ₹19,062 per ticket for July 27 when only four seats were left, while that for August 31 was showing as ₹77,000 when there were nine spots left in the same airline, same flight, and on the same route.

“Recent years have witnessed an exorbitant rise in both domestic and international airfare, especially during the holiday seasons, affecting a large number of passengers. In case of expatriates, most of the migrant workers get leave only during the vacation season and hence the emotional value of uniting with family is most important for them,” the MP said.

“Most of the time, they are forced to pay their one-year savings only for the round trip airfare charges and many expatriates complain about the huge loan they had to take in order to get the ticket,” he said.

The MP noted that the airlines operated at full capacity during the peak season and earned huge profit margins and said the current policy of “unregulated overpricing” was unethical, unfair, and an injustice to the poor workers living abroad.

“We have to put an end to this by showing administrative and political will. We urge the government to initiate appropriate measures to regulate airfare in such a way that there is a reasonable upper limit on the maximum fare that an airline can fix in a specific route,” Mr. Parambil said.

Quasi-judicial body

“The government should convene a joint meeting with airline operators, representatives of the people, and all other stakeholders to discuss the issue. . A quasi-judicial body should also be set up to regulate and monitor the air tariff ethically and equitably,” he added.