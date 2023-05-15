Congress may try to bring estranged allies back to UDF

May 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Emboldened by its emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, a perked up Congress leadership in Kerala appears keen on shepherding alliance partners gone astray back to the United Democratic Front (UDF) fold.

In separate interactions with the media, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala mooted welcoming the Jose K. Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), currently a staunch Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, to the UDF.

The Congress might consider the traumatic parting of the ways with the Kerala Congress water under the bridge. Nevertheless, its bid to woo KC(M) back to the UDF seems fated to run aground.

Mani C. Kappan, incumbent Pala legislator and Democratic Congress Kerala leader, a UDF ally, ruled out ceding the constituency to Mr. Mani. Mons Joseph, Kerala Congress MLA, said the UDF was in the dark about the Congress move to accommodate any party in the alliance.

Christian votes

A party insider said the Congress did not expect Mr. Mani to come over to the UDF at the drop of a hat. Instead, the Congress seemed to signal to the Kerala Congress’ powerful Christian vote base in central Kerala that it, not the LDF, was the sole national bulwark against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, Mr. Sudhakaran pointedly sought to dent the CPI(M)‘s anti-Sangh Parivar image by accusing the party of advantaging the BJP in Bagepalli, Kalaburagi, K.R. Puram, and Gulbarga Assembly constituencies in Karnataka to diminish Congress’s winning chances.

Reason for shift

The UDF had all but closed the door on Mr. Mani in 2020 by denying him a seat on the coalition’s high table. Mr. Mani had provoked the UDF’s ire by ignoring the leadership’s ultimatum to vacate the Kottayam district panchayat presidentship in favour of the Kerala Congress. The KC(M) further infuriated Congress by violating the UDF whip and abstaining from voting in favour of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the LDF government before switching allegiance to the ruling front.

Water Resources Minister and Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshy Augustine rejected the Congress’s overture. He said the KC(M) did not quit UDF but was expelled arbitrarily. For now, the party was well ensconced in the LDF, and its loyalty did not fluctuate from hour to hour.