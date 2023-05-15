ADVERTISEMENT

Congress may try to bring estranged allies back to UDF

May 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Sudhakaran, Chennithala moot welcoming Kerala Congress (M), now in the LDF, to the UDF. KC(M) rejects overture, two UDF constituents in central Kerala appear unhappy with the proposal

G Anand
G Anand

Emboldened by its emphatic victory over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, a perked up Congress leadership in Kerala appears keen on shepherding alliance partners gone astray back to the United Democratic Front (UDF) fold.

In separate interactions with the media, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala mooted welcoming the Jose K. Mani-led Kerala Congress (M), currently a staunch Left Democratic Front (LDF) ally, to the UDF.

The Congress might consider the traumatic parting of the ways with the Kerala Congress water under the bridge. Nevertheless, its bid to woo KC(M) back to the UDF seems fated to run aground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mani C. Kappan, incumbent Pala legislator and Democratic Congress Kerala leader, a UDF ally, ruled out ceding the constituency to Mr. Mani. Mons Joseph, Kerala Congress MLA, said the UDF was in the dark about the Congress move to accommodate any party in the alliance.

Christian votes

A party insider said the Congress did not expect Mr. Mani to come over to the UDF at the drop of a hat. Instead, the Congress seemed to signal to the Kerala Congress’ powerful Christian vote base in central Kerala that it, not the LDF, was the sole national bulwark against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Moreover, Mr. Sudhakaran pointedly sought to dent the CPI(M)‘s anti-Sangh Parivar image by accusing the party of advantaging the BJP in Bagepalli, Kalaburagi, K.R. Puram, and Gulbarga Assembly constituencies in Karnataka to diminish Congress’s winning chances.

Reason for shift

The UDF had all but closed the door on Mr. Mani in 2020 by denying him a seat on the coalition’s high table. Mr. Mani had provoked the UDF’s ire by ignoring the leadership’s ultimatum to vacate the Kottayam district panchayat presidentship in favour of the Kerala Congress. The KC(M) further infuriated Congress by violating the UDF whip and abstaining from voting in favour of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the LDF government before switching allegiance to the ruling front.

Water Resources Minister and Kerala Congress (M) leader Roshy Augustine rejected the Congress’s overture. He said the KC(M) did not quit UDF but was expelled arbitrarily. For now, the party was well ensconced in the LDF, and its loyalty did not fluctuate from hour to hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US