Congress marches to Mayor’s chamber in Thrissur, alleges nepotism in appointments

Protesters clash with the police as they tried to remove them

The Hindu Bureau Thrissur
November 11, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Friday, alleging nepotism in appointments to the temporary posts in the Corporation.

Demanding vigilance investigations into the postings in the Corporation, the Congress councillors took out a protest march to the Mayor’s chamber from Thekke Gopura Nada.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The councillors clashed with the police as they tried to remove them from outside the Mayor’s chamber. The protesters demanded to conduct appointments through employment exchange. They also sought the removal of garbage heaps from various parts of the city without delay. District Congress committee president Jose Vallur inaugurated the dharna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app