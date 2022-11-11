Congress marches to Mayor’s chamber in Thrissur, alleges nepotism in appointments

The Hindu Bureau November 11, 2022 20:35 IST

Protesters clash with the police as they tried to remove them

Protesters clash with the police as they tried to remove them

The Congress councillors in the Thrissur Corporation staged a protest for the second consecutive day on Friday, alleging nepotism in appointments to the temporary posts in the Corporation. Demanding vigilance investigations into the postings in the Corporation, the Congress councillors took out a protest march to the Mayor’s chamber from Thekke Gopura Nada. The councillors clashed with the police as they tried to remove them from outside the Mayor’s chamber. The protesters demanded to conduct appointments through employment exchange. They also sought the removal of garbage heaps from various parts of the city without delay. District Congress committee president Jose Vallur inaugurated the dharna.



Our code of editorial values