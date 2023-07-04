HamberMenu
Congress march to commissioner’s office turns violent 

Police use water cannons to disperse protesters

July 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
Police using water cannons against Congress workers who took a march to City Commissiones office in Thrissur on Tuesday in protest against cases filed against KPCC President and Opposition leader.

Police using water cannons against Congress workers who took a march to City Commissiones office in Thrissur on Tuesday in protest against cases filed against KPCC President and Opposition leader. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

A march taken out by Congress workers to the City Police Commissioner’s Office here on Tuesday turned violent. They were protesting against the cases registered against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan.

The police used water cannons to disperse the Congress activists, who tried to breach the barricades.

Speaking after inaugurating the protest, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the Congress will resist, at any cost, the efforts of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to silence the Opposition.

“The Left government, which has been immersed in corruption, is a burden on the State.”

The Chief Minister and his party, which amassed huge wealth in deals related to AI cameras, K-Phone, K-rail, and gold smuggling, is indulging in corruption in the name of digital survey now,” Mr. Chennithala alleged.

“The Revenue Minister should respond to the allegation of corruption in digital survey. The Congress is leading a protest to oust the Chief Minister from power,” he added.

DCC President Jose Vallur presided over the march. The march that was started from the District Congress Committee office stopped by the police near the Commissioner’s office.

The protesters also condemn the attack on media and freedom of expression. They sought the resignation of the Chief Minister.

