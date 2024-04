April 23, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The election manifesto of the Congress is more aligned with the interests of Pakistan than India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Mr. Sarma was in Kochi on Tuesday to campaign for the BJP candidate. The Congress has prepared the document in such a way that they can win an election in Pakistan. Reading the manifesto would lead to the conclusion that it was made more for Pakistan and less for India, he said.