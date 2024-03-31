GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress mandalam president injured in attack

March 31, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Haripad police have registered a case against three persons, including a district office-bearer of Youth Congress, on the charge of attacking and injuring Congress Kumarapuram North mandalam president K. Sudheer.

The alleged incident happened on March 29. Those booked have been identified as Youth Congress district secretary M. Sreekuttan, and two Congress workers- Ranjith and Sajith.

According to the police complaint, Mr. Sudheer, who is also Kumarapuram grama panchayat ward member, suffered a fracture on his hand and injury on his head.

Sudheer recently removed Sreekuttan from the post of president of a Congress booth committee at Kumarapuram. This, according to Sudheer, enraged Sreekuttan and resulted in the attack. The accused led by Sreekuttan reached the house of Sudheer and attacked him with a wooden chair. He sought treatment at a hospital following the attack.

