Congress malfunctioning at grass roots level: Sudhakaran

KPCC chief holds all leaders responsible for party’s downfall

Staff Reporter

KALPETTA

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran has said that the malfunctioning of the grass roots level units of the Congress has weakened the party in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating a special district convention of the party here on Wednesday, Mr. Sudhakaran said all leaders of the party, irrespective of their seniority, were also responsible for the downfall.

The rejuvenation of the grass roots level units was the only solution to recoup the lost influence of the party at the national level, Mr. Sudhakaran said. Hence, the party members should be able to build the confidence of the grass roots level workers.

Delivering the keynote address, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that the CPI(M) had adopted a double stance to the BJP in the State to destroy the Congress.

While the party was criticising the BJP during the day and it was making an alliance with it in the night. The party had also adopted a policy in the State to support the BJP after destroying the Congress, he said.

Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had found that Gujarat was a replicable model of good governance and the Chief Secretary was sent to study the model, Mr. Satheesan said.