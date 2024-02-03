ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Mahajana Sabha in Thrissur on February 4

February 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the meeting 

The Hindu Bureau

A rally taken out by the Congress workers in Thrissur on Saturday as part of the Mahajana Sabha that will be held at Thekkinkadu maidan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Congress will organise a Mahajana Sabha, which will be attended by one lakh party workers, at Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur on February 4 (Sunday).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address the meeting, which will kick off the party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Representatives from 25,177 booths across the State will attend the meeting. The KPCC is organising the Mahajana Sabha to strengthen the party from the booth level.

Support our reporting.
The meeting, which will be presided over by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, will be attended by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.

A rally was held in the city as part of the Mahajana sabha on Friday.

