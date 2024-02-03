GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress Mahajana Sabha in Thrissur on February 4

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address the meeting 

February 03, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
A rally taken out by the Congress workers in Thrissur on Saturday as part of the Mahajana Sabha that will be held at Thekkinkadu maidan on Sunday.

A rally taken out by the Congress workers in Thrissur on Saturday as part of the Mahajana Sabha that will be held at Thekkinkadu maidan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The Congress will organise a Mahajana Sabha, which will be attended by one lakh party workers, at Thekkinkadu maidan in Thrissur on February 4 (Sunday).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will address the meeting, which will kick off the party’s campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Representatives from 25,177 booths across the State will attend the meeting. The KPCC is organising the Mahajana Sabha to strengthen the party from the booth level.

The meeting, which will be presided over by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, will be attended by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi.

A rally was held in the city as part of the Mahajana sabha on Friday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.