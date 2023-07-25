Congress looks to avenge CPI(M)‘s ‘victimisation’ of Chandy in Puthupally byelection

July 25, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

That Oommen Chandy was the victim of a political witch-hunt allegedly prosecuted by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] in the ageing leader’s autumn years has emerged as one of Congress’s main talking points in the run-up to the looming bypoll in the Puthuppally Assembly constituency.

Chandy’s death has put the seat up for grabs after 53 years of almost unchallenged Congress reign.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said that he told had Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his face in the Assembly that history would condemn CPI(M)‘s political skullduggery. “The retribution for CPI(M)‘s vendetta politics will come at Puthuppally,” Mr. Satheesan said.

On the eve of the Assembly elections in 2021, the Left Democratic Front government dropped a political bombshell that startled the Congress. It ordered an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the somewhat sordid accusations levelled against Chandy and other top Congress leaders by a woman named as the prime accused in the 2014 solar investment fraud case.

In 2022, the CBI dropped the charges, handing the Congress a political victory. The Congress aspires to cash in on Chandy’s guiltlessness electorally.

Campaign managers

The party has reportedly deputed veterans Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and K.C. Joseph, both MLAs, as campaign managers to boost putative candidate Chandy Oommen’s electoral chances in Puthuppally. However, “organisational weakness” in the high-profile constituency plagues the Congress.

Party veteran Cherian Philip flagged the issue when he stated that Chandy’s persona alone had kept the constituency steadfastly in Congress’ orbit.

It seemed clear to the Congress that the LDF had systematically increased its influence in Puthuppally. Currently, it controls a majority of the panchayats and cooperative societies.

CPI(M) candidate Jaick C. Thomas, who duelled Chandy in the 2021 Assembly election, had reduced the former Chief Minister’s majority by a third.

The CPI(M) has repeatedly needled the Congress to state its position on the proposed Church Bill to exploit the Orthodox-Jacobite feud over the administration of parish assets to sow division in Congress votes.

Moreover, at least two Congress leaders’ “entreaty” to the LDF not to field a candidate in Puthuppally arguably made the party appear weak.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan dismissed the requests and said it reflected the Congress’s organisational fragility.

The party has much at stake in Puthuppally, and the impending electoral battle, it appears, will be hard-fought and unlikely to be an easy walkover for either front.

