Congress, League, BJP and Jamaat-e-Islami nexus in the State: M.V. Govindan 

March 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST

A nexus between the Congress, Muslim League, BJP, and Jamaat-e-Islami has been formed in the State against the LDF government to torpedo State’s development projects, CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan has said.

He was addressing a public meeting organised to receive the People’s Resistance Rally in Thrissur on Saturday.

“The Modi government at the Centre has been choking the State economically by cutting funds for the development of the State. An amount of ₹40,000 crore has been denied to the State in a single year. They want to block all development activities happening in the State. The CPI(M) has started the People’s Resistance Rally to make people realise the situation and prepare them to resist the fascist stand of the Centre,” Mr. Govindan said.

“Ultimately, the people have the final word and we have confidence in their power,” he said. Even after the Opposition, along with the media, unleashed a stringent attack against the LDF, people chose us for the second consecutive time, he said. Though the LDF won 15 out of 28 seats in the recently held by-poll, the media were propagating it as the UDF’s big victory.

Under the LDF government, unemployment in the State had reduced from 12.5 % to 7.5%. The government had already adopted 64,006 ultra-poor families and was committed to providing land for 3,42,000 families in the State. About 65 lakh people were getting welfare pensions. For all these activities, the government would need money, he said, adding the Congress-BJP-League–Jamaat-e-Islmai were hand-in-glove to torpedo all these developments.

Lauding the K-rail project, the CPI(M) secretary said it was a far-sighted project by foreseeing at least 50 years of development for the State. Even when the Centre agreed to such projects in other States, it denied it to Kerala, he alleged.

The rally was getting a huge reception at each centre, he said. People had taken the fight against the Opposition attacks and the vengeance move by the Central agencies, which targetted the Chief Minister, Mr. Govindan said.

“Prime Minister Modi says Kerala is the next target of the BJP-RSS. But the last Assembly elections witnessed decline of their vote share and loss of the single seat they held in the Assembly,” he added.