Congress leadership meet will deliberate on preventing erosion of votes to the BJP

The Congress leadership conclave in Wayanad on July 16 and 17 will likely experiment with the prickly Rubric Cube of caste and religious politics in the State to shore up the party’s traditional support base in different communities and present it as an expansive and accommodative alternative to the BJP and CPI(M).

The Congress has raised a red flag, expressing concern that Nair and Christian’s votes have significantly shifted to the BJP, at least by two per cent in some Lok Sabha constituencies.

It also aspired to bring voters disillusioned with the LDF government into the UDF fold, preventing them from veering right toward the BJP’s “hardline Hindu majoritarian politics.”

Moreover, Congress’s Lok Sabha Election manifesto promise to hold a caste census seemed to have yielded little electoral dividend for the party from the numerically superior backward class and Dalit communities, demonstrating their increased preference for the BJP over the ruling and opposition alliances.

On the contrary, the caste census commitment alienated the NSS leadership from the Congress, with the powerful social organisation’s general secretary, Sukumaran Nair, flagging a plot to upend the current reservation structure to the “further disadvantage” of forward communities for short-term electoral gain.

Congress also fears that the erosion of backward class and Dalit votes, which went in overwhelming numbers from the LDF to the BJP, could have grave and political landscape-altering implications in future electoral battles in the State for the opposition and ruling alliances.

Notably, the BJP has promised to retard the “UDF-LDF revolving door” politics in the local body elections in 2025 and beyond.

The Congress’s internal deliberations could also influence the potential reshaping of the party’s leadership in the State.

Congress will likely move to placate estranged leader Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who has an electoral history of riveting Christian and Nair votes in UDF’s favour. His defeat in the Thrissur Lok Sabha Elections had incited a rebellion in the party in Central Kerala.

Priyanka Gandhi’s candidature in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, upcoming Assembly by-elections in Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies, organisational revamp, sharpening the party’s social media messaging, framing a conduct and ethics policy for the rank and file, women and youth representation in local body elections, revitalising booth committees and creating an election war chest will likely dominate the meeting’s agenda.

