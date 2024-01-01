Congress leadership in Kerala increasingly accepting Hindutva, says CPI(M)

January 01, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Hindutva politics is finding increasing acceptance among the Congress leadership in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretariat alleged, referring to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan’s accusation that the CPI(M) was attempting to politicise the Ayodhya temple consecration.

In a statement on Monday, CPI(M) secretariat said the Ram temple at Ayodhya has always been part of the Sangh Parivar’s agenda of Hindutvaisation of governmental machinery. The secular-minded people of India had come out strongly against such attempts in the past.

All democratic parties in the country had extended support to the then Congress government at the centre to take any step to protect the Babri Masjid. Yet, the government remained apathetic and allowed the demolition which was a blow to secularism in the country, said the statement.

The consecration of the temple, which was constructed by demolishing a mosque, is now being used as part of a larger agenda of using religion for political ends. Mr. Satheesan’s statement is the proof that the Congress in Kerala too has failed to realise this fact and have ended up as the pied pipers of Hindutva. The constituent parties in the United Democratic Front (UDF) should take a stand on this, said the statement.