Congress leaders whitewashing U.P. government, says Riyas

July 31, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has accused Congress leaders in Kerala of bringing up a false analogy by saying that the situation in the State is similar to what is happening in Uttar Pradesh against the backdrop of the rape and murder of a five-year-old at Aluva in Ernakulam.

He told the media on Monday that many communal riots and murders were reportedly happening in Uttar Pradesh. If similar incidents happen in Kerala, the government here will definitely take action against the culprits. Mr. Riyas said everyone was pained by what happened to the child at Aluva. But the Opposition had been using it to score political points. The Congress leaders were whitewashing the U.P. government’s actions and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s fascist approach by comparing Kerala with that State, he added.