Congress leaders Satheesan, Chennithala slam liquor price hike by government

November 24, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) V.D. Satheesan on Thursday slammed the State government’s decision to increase liquor prices, terming it “unscientific” and one that will have a far-reaching impact on middle-class families.

On Wednesday, the Cabinet hiked liquor sales tax by 4% and Bevco’s warehouse margin by 1% to offset the loss caused by the rollback of the turnover tax on liquor produced in the State.

“At a time when the government is spearheading an anti-narcotic drive with much fanfare, it was farcical that the ruling dispensation itself was pushing people towards newer sources of intoxication, Mr. Satheesan said.

The government hiked liquor prices to offset the loss of income to the tune of ₹150 crore because of its decision to renounce the 5% turnover tax on liquor produced in Kerala. The sales tax on liquor will be going up from the current 247% to 251%. The government’s action is favouring only the liquor producing companies, he added.

He also demanded an enquiry into allegation that senior CPI(M) leaders played a key role in arriving at the decision.

Slamming the LDF for failing to fulfil its poll promise, he said, “The LDF government, which came to power promising a cut in liquor consumption in phases, has ended up reopening 407 bars and sanctioning 118 new ones.”

On the latest hike in milk price, he called the ₹6-per litre increase another bolt from the blue for many family, Mr. Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged large-scale corruption behind the LDF government’s move.

By imposing the burden of price rise on the consumer and giving tax relief to liquor companies, the government has just given further proof of its loyalty to the liquor lobby, Mr. Chennithala said here on Thursday.