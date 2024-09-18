ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders in Thrissur were unaware of BJP’s gains: Muraleedharan

Published - September 18, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Former MP K. Muraleedharan handing over wheelchairs to functionaries of pain and palliative care societies at an event organised by the Vellayil block committee of the Congress in memory of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

K. Muraleedharan, former Congress MP who was pushed to the third spot in the Lok Sabha polls from the Thrissur constituency, has said that the party’s local leaders were unaware of the advances made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) there.

Opening an event organised by the Vellayil block committee of the party in memory of late Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in Kozhikode on Tuesday, he said the leaders were confident of his victory even though the BJP had added 56,000 new voters to the electoral rolls. Suresh Gopi, actor-turned-BJP leader, got elected from there.

“I was told to travel by a vehicle which had no steering or nuts or bolts. I got trapped in Thrissur. Somehow, I managed to escape from there,” he said referring to his defeat. Mr. Muraleedharan, who won from Vadakara in 2019, said people like Kozhikode district Congress committee president K. Praveenkumar were among those who asked him to shift to Thrissur this time. Mr. Praveenkumar was on the dais when Mr. Muraleedharan said this.

The Congress leader also said that the local body polls scheduled for 2025 was the Congress’ “last bus.” He claimed that the party had no hope in Thrissur, and that it should try to get the maximum number of seats from Kozhikode.

