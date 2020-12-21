Congress leader’s house attacked

The house of District Congress Committee (DCC) general Secretary Rajeevan Kappacheri was allegedly attacked by miscreants on Saturday night.

The windows were smashed and furniture kept outside the house was set on fire. There was no one in the house at the time of the incident.

Mr. Rajeevan had contested in the Pattuvam ward in Taliparamba block panchayat in the local body polls. However, he lost to the LDF’s Anakeel Chandran by 546 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the CPI(M) was behind the attack. The Taliparamba police have registered a case.