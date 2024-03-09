ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leaders end indefinite fast after govt. nod for CBI probe into Sidharthan’s death

March 09, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan says party’s vehement protests forced the government to seek an investigation by the Central agency

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has claimed credit for the State government’s decision to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University student J.S. Sidharthan last month.

Addressing the media from the protest venue outside the Secretariat after the State presidents of Congress’s feeder organisations ended their indefinite fast, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the party’s vehement protests had forced the government to seek an investigation by the Central agency.

Rahul Mamkootathil; Jebi Mather, MP; and Aloshious Xavier, the State presidents of Youth Congress, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, and Kerala Students Union respectively have been spearheading the protest for six days, seeking a CBI inquiry.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Victory for justice’

Mr. Satheesan, who had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard on March 3, termed the decision a victory for justice and humanity. He added that the party would revive its agitation if the government failed to honour the promise given to Sidharthan’s family.

Accusing the CPI(M) of attempting to shield the accused in the case, the Congress leader said the Opposition would highlight the ‘atrocities’ committed by the former’s feeder units, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), during its election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US