GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leaders end indefinite fast after govt. nod for CBI probe into Sidharthan’s death

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan says party’s vehement protests forced the government to seek an investigation by the Central agency

March 09, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress has claimed credit for the State government’s decision to seek a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Husbandry University student J.S. Sidharthan last month.

Addressing the media from the protest venue outside the Secretariat after the State presidents of Congress’s feeder organisations ended their indefinite fast, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the party’s vehement protests had forced the government to seek an investigation by the Central agency.

Rahul Mamkootathil; Jebi Mather, MP; and Aloshious Xavier, the State presidents of Youth Congress, Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress, and Kerala Students Union respectively have been spearheading the protest for six days, seeking a CBI inquiry.

‘Victory for justice’

Mr. Satheesan, who had written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this regard on March 3, termed the decision a victory for justice and humanity. He added that the party would revive its agitation if the government failed to honour the promise given to Sidharthan’s family.

Accusing the CPI(M) of attempting to shield the accused in the case, the Congress leader said the Opposition would highlight the ‘atrocities’ committed by the former’s feeder units, including the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), during its election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.