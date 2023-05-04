Congress leaders collectively attack CM’s silence on KFON and Keltron corruption charges

May 04, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

At least three top Congress leaders have fanned out across the State to accuse Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his office (CMO) of big-ticket corruption in implementing mega infrastructure projects.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan spearheaded the collective foray against the government on Thursday to put Mr. Vijayan in the dock for alleged nepotism and corruption in Keltron’s traffic camera and KFON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) deals.

They alleged that M. Sivasankar, UAE gold smuggling case accused and former Principal Secretary to Mr Vijayan, was the “common factor” that linked the “corruption-blighted” multi-crore deals. The leaders argued that Mr. Vijayan’s reticence signalled “guilt,“ indicating a backsliding in parliamentary norms, political propriety and public accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, Mr. Vijayan accused the Congress and BJP of jointly prosecuting a recriminatory campaign built on lies and slander to stall the State’s development. Last week, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve denied any wrongdoing. Nevertheless, the government could cut no ice with the Opposition.

In Kasaragod, Mr. Satheesan furnished journalists with documents which, he claimed, testified to bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in the government’s much-hyped KFON project. The scheme initiated in 2017 to provide Internet connectivity at less than private market rates to 20 lakh households within 18 months remained a non-starter. Nevertheless, Mr. Satheesan said, the KFON project helped the set of politically connected paper companies that later profited immensely from the Keltron camera deal to cut their teeth in bid rigging, cartel formation and siphoning off taxpayers’ money stealthily.

Mr. Satheesan said the government fixed the KFON project cost at ₹1,028 crore. It later increased the project cost by nearly 50% (₹520 crore), overruling the Finance department’s strident objection and violating Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) norms. The tender excess financially advantaged the firm tasked to execute the scheme. Mr. Vijayan’s relative had a stake in the company, he added.

In Kochi, Mr. Chennithala alleged that the CMO’s “track record” in corruption harked back to the COVID-19 years when it tried to hawk public health information collected on the pretext of predicting the pandemic’s patterns to a U.S.-based big-data firm with deep links to global pharma.

In Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Sudhakaran accused the government of exploiting taxpayers’ money to profit the next of kin of Mr. Vijayan.

The leaders said they lacked trust in the Lok Ayukta or the Vigilance and demanded a judicial inquiry. Opposition workers would lay siege to the Secretariat on May 20 to spotlight the alleged corruption.