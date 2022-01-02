Congress leader Vellanad Sasi arrested

He forcibly closed a supermarket

District panchayat member Vellanad Sasi, who was arrested for destroying a plaque at a health-care centre two months ago, found himself on the wrong side of the law yet again when he forcibly shut down a State-run store in Vellanad on Saturday.

Lease expiry

Mr. Sasi, who heads the Vellanad Service Cooperative Bank, alleged a Triveni supermarket run by the Consumerfed operated in the bank’s building despite the expiry of the lease period.

The Congress leader prevented attempts made by the employees of the store to enter the premises around 10 a.m. on Saturday, sources said.

He also allegedly damaged a telephone and issued threats to those who had arrived for work.

Soon, he pulled down the shutter and locked it as the workers looked on.

With Mr. Sasi remaining firm on his stance despite being asked by the Aryanad police to reopen the supermarket, he was taken into custody despite attempts made to resist police action. His arrest was subsequently arrested.

Claims credit

The district panchayat member was arrested in November for allegedly destroying a plaque installed at a health sub-centre over non-inclusion of his name.

He claimed credit for establishing the facility during his term as president of the Vellanad grama panchayat, sources said.