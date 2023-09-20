Congress leader Sudheeran blames Kerala government for paddy farmer’s death

September 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran on Wednesday blamed the Kerala government for the death of a paddy farmer at Ambalappuzha earlier this week.

K.R. Rajappan, 88, who was reportedly in distress over the inordinate delay in getting payment for the paddy procured from him during the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season, ended his life on Sunday.

Inaugurating a protest meeting organised under the aegis of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in front of the District Collectorate here, Mr. Sudheeran demanded that all those responsible for the farmer’s death be brought to book. Murder charges should be slapped on the Ministers and officials concerned, he said.

Cover-up bid

The Congress leader said that both the Civil Supplies and Agriculture departments were directly responsible for the farmer’s death. “The officials are trying to cover up their failings and protect the Ministers,” he said.

Mr. Sudheeran urged the government to provide immediate financial aid to the victim’s family and job to his kin. He said that the government was not serious about farmers’ issues and was going back on promises made to them.

DCC president B. Babu Prasad presided. Congress leaders M. Liju, Shanimol Usman, A.A. Shukoor, and others attended the meeting.

