HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Congress leader Sudheeran blames Kerala government for paddy farmer’s death

Ryot ends life allegedly following delay in getting paddy procurement price; Sudheeran demands that all responsible, including Ministers and officials, be brough to book

September 20, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran on Wednesday blamed the Kerala government for the death of a paddy farmer at Ambalappuzha earlier this week.

K.R. Rajappan, 88, who was reportedly in distress over the inordinate delay in getting payment for the paddy procured from him during the ‘puncha’ (first) crop season, ended his life on Sunday.

Inaugurating a protest meeting organised under the aegis of the District Congress Committee (DCC) in front of the District Collectorate here, Mr. Sudheeran demanded that all those responsible for the farmer’s death be brought to book. Murder charges should be slapped on the Ministers and officials concerned, he said.

Cover-up bid

The Congress leader said that both the Civil Supplies and Agriculture departments were directly responsible for the farmer’s death. “The officials are trying to cover up their failings and protect the Ministers,” he said.

Mr. Sudheeran urged the government to provide immediate financial aid to the victim’s family and job to his kin. He said that the government was not serious about farmers’ issues and was going back on promises made to them.

DCC president B. Babu Prasad presided. Congress leaders M. Liju, Shanimol Usman, A.A. Shukoor, and others attended the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.