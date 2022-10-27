Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passes away

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passed away in Kannur on October 27, 2022. He was 54 years old and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital here after suffering cerebral hemorrhage on October 19.

He was the Kannur district congress committee president from 2016 to 2021. He unsuccessfully contested elections to the Kerala Assembly in 1996 from Taliparamba, while in 2002 and 2006 from Malampuzha against V. S. Achuthanandan and from Kannur in 2016. He lost the Lok Sabha election in 2009 from Palakkad constituency.

Mr. Satheesan was born on January 5, 1968, in Pacheni. He was the eldest son of an agricultural labourer couple from a communist family and grew up experiencing poverty and many hardships. He was greatly influenced by the idealistic stance of Congress leader A.K. Antony in the late 1970s.

He overcame many challenges during his political career. He started his political journey with the Kerala Students Union (KSU). He was the KSU president of the Pariyarm Government school. In 1985, he led the KSU strike at technical education institutes for 66 days in Kannur. He joined S.N. College, Kannur, for his undergraduate degree. He went on to became the vice president of KSU, Kannur district.

He joined the Payyannur College to study Political Science and became a member of the KSU State committee .

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolence to his family.

“We have lost an energetic public servant with the demise of Satheesan Patcheni. He always maintained gentleness and friendliness in all his interactions,” the Chief Minister said.