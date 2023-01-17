Congress leader manhandled in Panoor

January 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KANNUR

A congress leader was injured in an alleged attack by RSS workers at Valiyandi Peedika in Thalassery on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Monday night when Panoor Block Congress president K.P. Hashim was returning home after attending a marriage function in the neighbourhood.

Congress leaders alleged that he was blocked by around 10 RSS workers and brutally assaulted in a planned attack. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Thalassery, where the doctors referred him to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He suffered fracture in both legs.

Soon after the incident, some unidentified men attacked the house of Congress booth president Rajeevan and damaged his property.

Earlier, a Youth Congress leader Sandeep was also allegedly beaten up. He is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Congress and RSS functionaries also reportedly clashed near the Panniyannur Kurumbakkavu temple on Monday night.

Member of Parliament K. Muraleedharan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, District Congress Committee President Martin George and others strongly condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security in the region by deploying additional forces in Panoor and Chokli police station limits.