ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader manhandled in Panoor

January 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A congress leader was injured in an alleged attack by RSS workers at Valiyandi Peedika in Thalassery on Monday night.

The incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. on Monday night when Panoor Block Congress president K.P. Hashim was returning home after attending a marriage function in the neighbourhood.

Congress leaders alleged that he was blocked by around 10 RSS workers and brutally assaulted in a planned attack. He was taken to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital, Thalassery, where the doctors referred him to a private hospital in Kozhikode. He suffered fracture in both legs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Soon after the incident, some unidentified men attacked the house of Congress booth president Rajeevan and damaged his property.

Earlier, a Youth Congress leader Sandeep was also allegedly beaten up. He is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Congress and RSS functionaries also reportedly clashed near the Panniyannur Kurumbakkavu temple on Monday night.

Member of Parliament K. Muraleedharan, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, District Congress Committee President Martin George and others strongly condemned the attack.

Meanwhile, the police have beefed up the security in the region by deploying additional forces in Panoor and Chokli police station limits.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US