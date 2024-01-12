Congress leader Lalji Kollannur murder: 9 accused acquitted 

January 12, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thrissur

All the nine accused in the murder of Congress leader Lalji Kollannur were acquitted by the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court on Friday. The court acquitted them in the absence of evidence.

Lalji Kollannur, a Congress leader, was hacked to death by a group of people at Ayyanthole in August, 2013. A group fight in the Youth Congress allegedly led to the murder.

The police arrested 10 people in connection with the murder. One of the accused died during the trial period. Two eyewitnesses, circumstantial evidence, and witness statements were produced in the court. But the prosecution failed to prove the crime in the court. Many witnesses, including eyewitnesses, turned hostile during the trial.

At the time of murder, Lalji Kollannur was the Congress area vice-president in Ayyanthole and chairman of the minority cell of the party in Thrissur .

Lalji was the second victim of a Congress group fighting in the district in 2013. Youth Congress leader Madhu Eacharath was killed in April that year following a fight in connection with Ayyanthole Youth Congress elections. Lalji was the brother of Premji, who was accused in the murder of Madhu. It was reported that Lalji’s murder was in retaliation for the murder of Madhu.