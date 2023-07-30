ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader K.S.B.A Thangal passes away

July 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

KSBA Thangal

Congress leader from Pattambi and vice president of the District Congress Committee K.S.B.A. Thangal, 62, died at a private hospital at Kochi on Sunday. He succumbed to cancer after a prolonged fight with the disease.

Thangal entered politics through the KSU. He had held such positions as Youth Congress district secretary, DCC secretary, KPCC member and KPCC executive member. He was DCC vice president for long.

First elected as a ward councilor of Pattambi grama panchayat in 1988, Thangal became the panchayat president in 1996. He was the first chairman of Pattambi Municipality in 2018.

He was chairman of MES International School, Pattambi, member of MES State executive, and State secretary of CBSE School Managements Association.

He is survived by his wife and two children. His body will be kept at MES International School, Pattambi, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., on Monday and at Pattambi Municipal Complex from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. for the public to pay their homage. The funeral will take place at Pattambi Valiya Juma Masjid at 12 p.m. the same day.

