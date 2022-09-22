Congress leader killed by speeding KSRTC bus in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

A 56-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding KSRTC bus at Adoor on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Anandappally Surendran, general secretary of the Pathanamthitta District Congress Committee.

According to sources, the accident took place around 6.30 a.m when Mr. Surendran was on his way to drop his niece, a Plus One student, to school. As the duo reached a curve near Anandappally near Adoor, a KSRTC bus on its way to Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta was passing by. Though Mr. Surendran managed to pull the girl to safety, he was caught under the bus.

Although he was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kottayam, his life could not be saved. The police have booked a case in connection with the incident.